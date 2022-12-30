Petra Diamonds (OTC:PDLMF) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Petra Diamonds Limited (OTC:PDLMF – Get Rating) shares fell 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. 600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on PDLMF. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Petra Diamonds from GBX 200 ($2.41) to GBX 190 ($2.29) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Petra Diamonds from GBX 100 ($1.21) to GBX 115 ($1.39) in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Petra Diamonds Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1.21.

Petra Diamonds Company Profile

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interests in three underground producing mines, including the Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and the Williamson mine located in Tanzania.

