PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Short Interest Down 42.4% in December

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decline of 42.4% from the November 30th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Insider Transactions at PGIM Global High Yield Fund

In related news, Director Barry H. Evans purchased 10,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.61 per share, with a total value of $106,757.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,242.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PGIM Global High Yield Fund news, Director Barry H. Evans acquired 10,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.61 per share, with a total value of $106,757.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,242.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barry H. Evans acquired 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $133,028.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,485.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GHY. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 702,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,424,000 after buying an additional 311,646 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,894,000 after purchasing an additional 176,457 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council raised its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 805.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 99,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 88,149 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $730,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 29.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 68,751 shares during the period.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Price Performance

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

GHY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.73. 6,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,051. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.22. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $15.27.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.74%.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

Featured Articles

