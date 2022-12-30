Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Position Boosted by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 691,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $57,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.7% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 15.8% during the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 188.8% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 16.1% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 11,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 9,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PM traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.79. 11,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,259,252. The stock has a market cap of $156.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.42. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

