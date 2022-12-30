Piaggio & C. (OTCMKTS:PIAGF) Trading 1.4% Higher

Piaggio & C. SpA (OTCMKTS:PIAGF – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 2.94 and last traded at 2.91. 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.87.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Piaggio & C. from €3.40 ($3.62) to €3.50 ($3.72) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 2.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 2.51.

Piaggio & C. SpA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes two-wheeler and commercial motor vehicles. The company provides two-wheelers, including scooters, motorcycles, and mopeds, as well as related spare parts and accessories under the Piaggio, Vespa, Aprilia, Moto Guzzi, Gilera, Derbi, and Scarabeo brands.

