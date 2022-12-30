PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Sees Large Volume Increase

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 21,532 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 248,402 shares.The stock last traded at $51.36 and had previously closed at $51.38.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.25.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. Vicus Capital increased its position in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 211.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,990 shares during the period.

About PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).

