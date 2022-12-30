Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by Del Sette Capital Management LLC

Del Sette Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Del Sette Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 751.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.60. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,179. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.55. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.61 and a fifty-two week high of $109.66.

