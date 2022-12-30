Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,350 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 8.1% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $18,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.8% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $58.60 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $84.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.31.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

