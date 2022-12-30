Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,772,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,967 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Prologis by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,351,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861,668 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,083,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,833,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,120 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,985,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Prologis by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,780,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,063,792,000 after acquiring an additional 294,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $113.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.26. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $174.54.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David P. Oconnor purchased 9,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Prologis to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

