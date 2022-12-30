PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) Short Interest Update

PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,528,700 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the November 30th total of 2,311,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15,287.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ING Group lowered PostNL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on PostNL from €4.20 ($4.47) to €2.00 ($2.13) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Get PostNL alerts:

PostNL Price Performance

TNTFF stock remained flat at $1.89 during midday trading on Friday. PostNL has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $4.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.35.

PostNL Company Profile

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Parcels, Mail in the Netherlands; and PostNL Other. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and offers data and document management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PostNL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PostNL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.