Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) Short Interest Down 97.7% in December

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 97.7% from the November 30th total of 129,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 331,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Stock Performance

Shares of MOTNF stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Powertap Hydrogen Capital has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.07.

Get Powertap Hydrogen Capital alerts:

About Powertap Hydrogen Capital

(Get Rating)

Read More

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, buyouts. It prefers to invest in equity, bridge loans, secured loans, unsecured loans, convertible debentures, warrants and options, joint ventures, partnerships, royalties, streaming investments, net profit interests and other hybrid instruments.

Receive News & Ratings for Powertap Hydrogen Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powertap Hydrogen Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.