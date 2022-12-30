Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) Short Interest Down 97.7% in December

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 97.7% from the November 30th total of 129,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 331,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Powertap Hydrogen Capital Stock Performance
Shares of MOTNF stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Powertap Hydrogen Capital has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.07.
About Powertap Hydrogen Capital
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Powertap Hydrogen Capital (MOTNF)
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Powertap Hydrogen Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powertap Hydrogen Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.