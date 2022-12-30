Private Ocean LLC Acquires 914 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $184.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.06. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $229.60.
