Private Ocean LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,514,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,204,000 after acquiring an additional 87,887 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 58,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 221,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,093,000 after acquiring an additional 15,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $50.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.97. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.91 and a fifty-two week high of $73.46.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

