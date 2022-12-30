Private Ocean LLC Buys 11,391 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,391 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Private Ocean LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 97.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 446,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,894,000 after acquiring an additional 220,679 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 237.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 87,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 61,255 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $105.64 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $116.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.32.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.