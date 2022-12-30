Private Ocean LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $655,000. SCHRODERS IS Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $5,313,000. Motive Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 24.8% during the third quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 80,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 16,075 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 12,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 340,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

VWO opened at $39.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.62. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $51.26.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

