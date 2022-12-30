Private Ocean LLC Invests $1.02 Million in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 47,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 29,800.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $133,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of DFAI opened at $25.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.08. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $30.20.

