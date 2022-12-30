Private Ocean LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

SDY stock opened at $126.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.81. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $110.55 and a 52-week high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

