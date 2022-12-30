Private Ocean LLC Sells 415 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Private Ocean LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMB. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,109,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $191,424,000. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,389,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,519,000 after purchasing an additional 58,190 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 310,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 268,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock opened at $85.01 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.35 and a 52 week high of $109.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.27.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.339 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

