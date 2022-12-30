Private Ocean LLC Sells 5,475 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Private Ocean LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,475 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 0.4% of Private Ocean LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 81,701,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,256,434,000 after buying an additional 1,944,731 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,428,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,943,000 after buying an additional 4,536,340 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,505,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,637,000 after buying an additional 1,104,634 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 15,369,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,049,000 after buying an additional 573,609 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,144,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,914,000 after buying an additional 1,148,239 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $114.31.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.