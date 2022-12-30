Prom Trading 9.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One Prom token can now be bought for approximately $3.72 or 0.00022485 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Prom has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. Prom has a market cap of $67.84 million and $1.83 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00012516 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037349 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00035648 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005991 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00018019 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.55 or 0.00227141 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003877 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

PROM is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 3.87060155 USD and is down -3.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $2,230,269.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

