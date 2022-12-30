ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised ProQR Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.75.

PRQR stock opened at $3.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.02. ProQR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company has a market cap of $240.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRQR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 37.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 977,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 268,315 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 39,482 shares in the last quarter. M28 Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $907,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $547,000. 29.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It primarily develops sepofarsen that is in phase II/III clinical trial illuminate trial for treating leber congenital amaurosis 10 disease; and ultevursen, which is in phase II/III clinical trial to treat USH2A-mediated retinitis pigmentosa and usher syndrome.

