ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (NASDAQ:UCYB) Short Interest Down 62.5% in December

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the November 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

UCYB stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,967. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.58. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $53.32.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 7.23% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity at the end of the most recent reporting period.

