Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.41 and last traded at $11.40. Approximately 950 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 995,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PTGX. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Protagonist Therapeutics Trading Down 3.4 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.85.

Institutional Trading of Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.30. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 291.70% and a negative return on equity of 46.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,776,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519,461 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $17,881,000. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,794,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,677 shares in the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $13,024,000. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- specific antagonist peptide that is in Phase II clinical trials for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-235, an orally delivered interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist for the treatment of IBD and non-IBD indications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.