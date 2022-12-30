Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Short Interest Update

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,400 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the November 30th total of 114,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Protara Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,684,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,885,000 after buying an additional 10,136 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 33.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 58,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 14,648 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 44.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Protara Therapeutics alerts:

Protara Therapeutics Price Performance

TARA traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.68. 43,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,978. The stock has a market cap of $30.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.04. Protara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.26.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TARA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.17. Research analysts anticipate that Protara Therapeutics will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Protara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.