Provenance Blockchain Price Tops $0.0222 on Exchanges (HASH)

Provenance Blockchain (HASH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Provenance Blockchain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Provenance Blockchain has traded down 36.2% against the U.S. dollar. Provenance Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $2.72 billion and $219.42 worth of Provenance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Provenance Blockchain Profile
Provenance Blockchain’s launch date was April 19th, 2021. Provenance Blockchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. Provenance Blockchain’s official website is provenance.io. The official message board for Provenance Blockchain is medium.com/@provenanceblockchain. Provenance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @provenancefdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Provenance Blockchain Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provenance Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Provenance Blockchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Provenance Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
