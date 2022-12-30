Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Insider Sells $1,918,620.00 in Stock

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) insider Francisco Leon sold 187,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $1,918,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,573,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,138,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Francisco Leon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Provention Bio alerts:

On Tuesday, December 27th, Francisco Leon sold 10,674 shares of Provention Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $106,740.00.

On Friday, December 23rd, Francisco Leon sold 375 shares of Provention Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $3,750.00.

Provention Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRVB traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.57. 1,385,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 7.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average is $6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.61 million, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 2.40. Provention Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $10.63.

Institutional Trading of Provention Bio

Provention Bio ( NASDAQ:PRVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.88 million. Provention Bio had a negative net margin of 3,791.21% and a negative return on equity of 99.08%. On average, research analysts expect that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRVB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 166.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Provention Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 37.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PRVB. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.40.

About Provention Bio

(Get Rating)

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.