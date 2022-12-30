Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stock Holdings Decreased by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lowered its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 32,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,566,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.71. The company had a trading volume of 23,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,627. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.71 and its 200 day moving average is $61.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.82%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading

