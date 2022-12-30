Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Short Interest Update

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a growth of 1,284.2% from the November 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Pure Energy Minerals Stock Down 8.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PEMIF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,495. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.45. Pure Energy Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $1.41.

About Pure Energy Minerals

Pure Energy Minerals Limited acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project that includes 950 claims covering an area of approximately 23,360 acres located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp.

