Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Short Interest Update

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a growth of 1,284.2% from the November 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Pure Energy Minerals Stock Down 8.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:PEMIF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,495. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.45. Pure Energy Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $1.41.
About Pure Energy Minerals
