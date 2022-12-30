Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) CFO P. Kevan Krysler Sells 27,679 Shares

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $748,993.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,011,286.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Pure Storage Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:PSTG traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.76. 2,020,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,725,119. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $36.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 676.17, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.27.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pure Storage
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 9.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,316,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $933,700,000 after buying an additional 3,242,506 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 92.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,909,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,638,000 after buying an additional 1,394,660 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 2,342.8% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,256,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,390,000 after buying an additional 1,205,042 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 130.8% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,691,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,292,000 after buying an additional 958,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 74.5% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,971,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,965,000 after buying an additional 841,569 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Pure Storage
Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pure Storage (PSTG)
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.