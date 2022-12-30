Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) CFO P. Kevan Krysler Sells 27,679 Shares

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $748,993.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,011,286.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.76. 2,020,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,725,119. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $36.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 676.17, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 9.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,316,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $933,700,000 after buying an additional 3,242,506 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 92.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,909,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,638,000 after buying an additional 1,394,660 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 2,342.8% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,256,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,390,000 after buying an additional 1,205,042 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 130.8% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,691,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,292,000 after buying an additional 958,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 74.5% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,971,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,965,000 after buying an additional 841,569 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pure Storage from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Pure Storage to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.94.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

