Qtum One Day Trading Volume Tops $25.75 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.84 or 0.00011063 BTC on exchanges. Qtum has a market capitalization of $191.87 million and $25.75 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,199.13 or 0.07223548 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00030728 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00065406 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00056453 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00024751 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007675 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,474,036 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

