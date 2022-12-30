QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ:QTEKW) Short Interest Update

QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ:QTEKW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the November 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Trading of QualTek Services

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in QualTek Services stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ:QTEKW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 96,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Get QualTek Services alerts:

QualTek Services Stock Down 48.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QTEKW traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.04. 68,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,897. QualTek Services has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.19.

QualTek Services Company Profile

QualTek Services Inc provides communications infrastructure services and renewables solutions to telecommunications and utilities industries in North America. The company operates through two segments, Telecom, and Renewables and Recovery Logistics. The Telecom segment performs site acquisition, engineering, project management, installation, testing, last mile installation, and maintenance solutions of communication infrastructure for telecommunication and cable providers, businesses, public venues, government facilities, and residential subscribers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QualTek Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QualTek Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.