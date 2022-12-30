Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Cowen from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Quanta Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $158.92.

Shares of PWR opened at $142.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $93.91 and a 12-month high of $155.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.57.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 2.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 9.56%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth $292,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $933,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 451.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 421,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,441,000 after acquiring an additional 344,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

