Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.53 and last traded at $13.53. 8,241 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 256,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.02.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QTRX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Quanterix from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Quanterix from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.58.

Quanterix ( NASDAQ:QTRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.56 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 89.24% and a negative return on equity of 18.91%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Quanterix by 184.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in Quanterix by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 57,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Quanterix by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Quanterix by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Quanterix by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

