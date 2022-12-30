Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Short Interest Update

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the November 30th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 991,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Gessow acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 385,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,345.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Quotient Technology news, Director Andrew J. Gessow bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 385,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,345.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Scott David Raskin sold 25,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $80,334.41. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,167,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,631,195.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $108,100 in the last 90 days. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QUOT. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,414,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 423.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,689,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,457 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 1,513.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,754,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,747 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,061,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 158,706.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 502,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 503,098 shares in the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QUOT. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $4.00 to $2.90 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

NYSE QUOT traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.43. 1,057,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,844. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.73. Quotient Technology has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $7.92. The company has a market capitalization of $331.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Quotient Promotions platform offers digital paperless, print promotion, and cash back rebates, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

