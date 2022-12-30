Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Short Interest Down 23.2% in December

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the November 30th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qurate Retail

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qurate Retail stock. Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

QRTEB stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $5.07. 17,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,021. Qurate Retail has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $21.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 21.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%.



Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

