Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,898.63

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,898.63 ($22.91) and traded as high as GBX 2,100 ($25.34). Rathbones Group shares last traded at GBX 2,050 ($24.74), with a volume of 36,909 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbones Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($20.52) target price on shares of Rathbones Group in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Rathbones Group to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 1,950 ($23.53) to GBX 2,100 ($25.34) in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,198.75 ($26.54).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,990.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.92, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,016.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,899.82.

Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.

