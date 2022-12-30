Raydium Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Raydium has a total market cap of $24.54 million and approximately $7.98 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One Raydium token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000874 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $889.80 or 0.05382822 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.39 or 0.00462120 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,888.21 or 0.29570971 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,962 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,669,030 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#.

Buying and Selling Raydium

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars.

