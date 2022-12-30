Raydium Price Reaches $0.15 on Major Exchanges (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One Raydium token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000885 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $24.92 million and $8.53 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.54 or 0.00461359 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000194 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 43.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $499.05 or 0.03008246 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,897.57 or 0.29522250 BTC.

Raydium Token Profile

Raydium’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,962 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,669,030 tokens. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Raydium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

