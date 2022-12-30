Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Position Trimmed by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lessened its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after buying an additional 156,550 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $319,356.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,533.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at $44,987,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,506 shares of company stock worth $1,012,702. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.23.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.29. 14,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,885,931. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

