Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $8,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 128.9% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.23.

Insider Activity

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at $974,937.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,506 shares of company stock worth $1,012,702. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $100.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,885,931. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.66 and its 200 day moving average is $92.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $147.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.07.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.