RB Capital Management LLC Acquires 943 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 943 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter worth $55,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 21.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 742.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $2,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $212,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Equity Residential Price Performance

EQR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.94.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $59.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $58.15 and a 1-year high of $94.32.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 82.24%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

