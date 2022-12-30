RB Capital Management LLC Buys 279 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rollins by 42.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,590,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $967,057,000 after buying an additional 8,215,395 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Rollins by 169.8% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,486,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,569,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600,504 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Rollins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,799,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Rollins by 3,669.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,722,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,485,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $893,283,000 after purchasing an additional 384,126 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $36.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 52.37 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.04. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $43.06.

Rollins Increases Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $729.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.55 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 30.96%. Equities research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 74.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 32,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $1,265,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 804,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,813,093.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,355,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $1,265,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 804,580 shares in the company, valued at $31,813,093.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,089. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rollins from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

See Also

