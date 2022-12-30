RB Capital Management LLC Has $1.52 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,520 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 123.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.92, for a total transaction of $351,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 403,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,329,427.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.92, for a total value of $351,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 403,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,329,427.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,577,041.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,561 shares of company stock worth $9,386,554. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Edward Jones lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $337.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $327.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.52. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $578.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.26.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

