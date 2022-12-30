RB Capital Management LLC Has $535,000 Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

RB Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in Deere & Company by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Argus increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.05.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $428.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $420.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.50.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.83 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total value of $817,159.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

