RB Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

RB Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in shares of Hershey by 9.8% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HSY. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.75.

NYSE HSY opened at $233.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $190.93 and a fifty-two week high of $242.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $232.33 and a 200-day moving average of $225.90.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.05%.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.83, for a total value of $168,622.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,857.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.83, for a total value of $168,622.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,857.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.09, for a total transaction of $3,193,282.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,978,769.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,600 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

