RB Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,467 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 153,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,978,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,598,000 after buying an additional 178,844 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Royce Value Trust by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,659,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,203,000 after acquiring an additional 78,783 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 965,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,411,000 after purchasing an additional 70,907 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 778,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 660,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,224,000 after purchasing an additional 17,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Stock Performance

RVT stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $19.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average is $14.30.

Royce Value Trust Dividend Announcement

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

