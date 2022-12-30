Redx Pharma (LON:REDX) Stock Price Up 14.2%

Redx Pharma Plc (LON:REDX – Get Rating) rose 14.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 67 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 64.50 ($0.78). Approximately 150,395 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 927% from the average daily volume of 14,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.50 ($0.68).

Redx Pharma Stock Up 14.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of £216.02 million and a PE ratio of -7.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 57.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 59.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.56, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Redx Pharma Company Profile

Redx Pharma Plc engages in drug discovery, pre-clinical development, and licensing activities in the United Kingdom. It discovers and develops small molecule drugs for treating anti-cancer and fibrosis targets in the areas of unmet medical needs. The company also develops RXC004, a porcupine inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for targeted therapy of Wnt-ligand driven cancer; and RXC007, an oral selective rho associated coiled-coil containing protein kinase 2 (ROCK2) inhibitor for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

