Reef (REEF) Price Reaches $0.0022 on Top Exchanges

Reef (REEF) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Reef has a total market cap of $46.69 million and $10.43 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Reef has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. One Reef coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007543 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $858.17 or 0.05190505 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.25 or 0.00461210 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

REEF uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 20,998,706,360 coins and its circulating supply is 20,998,719,410 coins. Reef’s official website is reef.io. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Reef’s official message board is medium.com/@reefdefi. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Reef

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

