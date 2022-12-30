Relx (LON:REL) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,283.54

Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,283.54 ($27.56) and traded as high as GBX 2,332 ($28.14). Relx shares last traded at GBX 2,320 ($28.00), with a volume of 1,699,490 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,730 ($32.95) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,330 ($28.12) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,986 ($36.04) price objective on Relx in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($31.98) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,200 ($26.55) to GBX 2,000 ($24.14) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,615.57 ($31.57).

The company has a market cap of £43.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,862.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,308.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,283.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.51.

In other Relx news, insider June Felix acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,204 ($26.60) per share, for a total transaction of £44,080 ($53,198.17).

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

