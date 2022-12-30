Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) Short Interest Down 89.4% in December

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decline of 89.4% from the November 30th total of 9,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days. Approximately 11.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Remark Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MARK traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 247,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,177. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.79. Remark has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $10.90.

Get Remark alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Remark in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Remark

About Remark

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MARK. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in Remark by 25.7% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,959,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 604,350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Remark by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,302,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 238,328 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Remark in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Remark by 33.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 86,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Remark in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform under the Remark AI name in the United States and the KanKan AI name in the Asia Pacific region that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions for the retail, urban life cycle, workplace and food safety, railway safety, and biosafety industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.