Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) Short Interest Down 89.4% in December

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decline of 89.4% from the November 30th total of 9,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days. Approximately 11.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Remark Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MARK traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 247,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,177. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.79. Remark has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $10.90.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Remark in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Institutional Trading of Remark
About Remark
Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform under the Remark AI name in the United States and the KanKan AI name in the Asia Pacific region that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions for the retail, urban life cycle, workplace and food safety, railway safety, and biosafety industries.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Remark (MARK)
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.