Render Token (RNDR) 1-Day Volume Reaches $16.28 Million

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Render Token has a market capitalization of $102.99 million and approximately $16.28 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Render Token has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. One Render Token token can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00002444 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Render Token Profile

Render Token was first traded on June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 tokens. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token.

Buying and Selling Render Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

